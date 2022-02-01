Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Takes $382,000 Position in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 24,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cypress Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 45.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SOFI opened at $12.48 on Tuesday. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.51 and a 12 month high of $28.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.48. The company has a current ratio of 17.58, a quick ratio of 17.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $277.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.16 million. As a group, analysts forecast that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Micah Heavener sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman Thomas Clayton Wilkes sold 10,076,668 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.60, for a total value of $217,656,028.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,543,508 shares of company stock valued at $378,607,910. Company insiders own 35.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SOFI. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on SoFi Technologies from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on SoFi Technologies from $16.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Wedbush initiated coverage on SoFi Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on SoFi Technologies in a report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on SoFi Technologies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.70.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. The company operates through three reportable segments: Lending, Financial Services, and Technology Platform. Its financial services allow its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. The company offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

