Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 532,500 shares, a decline of 29.5% from the December 31st total of 755,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 286,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other Mercer International news, major shareholder Peter R. Kellogg bought 62,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.34 per share, with a total value of $649,972.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Peter R. Kellogg bought 37,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.47 per share, for a total transaction of $388,855.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 6,900 shares of company stock worth $70,027 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Mercer International alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Mercer International by 75.9% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,633 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 5,881 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Mercer International by 3.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 377,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,807,000 after acquiring an additional 12,629 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Mercer International in the second quarter worth $83,000. Walthausen & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Mercer International by 17.8% in the second quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 546,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,965,000 after acquiring an additional 82,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mercer International in the second quarter worth $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.85% of the company’s stock.

Mercer International stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.47. The company had a trading volume of 402,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,875. Mercer International has a 1-year low of $9.51 and a 1-year high of $18.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.36. The stock has a market cap of $823.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.74.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MERC shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered Mercer International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.50 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mercer International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. TheStreet upgraded Mercer International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Mercer International from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on Mercer International from $13.00 to $12.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mercer International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.60.

About Mercer International

Mercer International, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of pulp. It operates through Pulp and Wood Products segments. The Pulp segment consists of the manufacture, sales, and distribution of NBSK pulp, electricity, and other by-products at three pulp mills. The Wood Products segment involves in manufacture, sales, and distribution of lumber, electricity and other wood residuals at the Friesau Facility.

Featured Article: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Mercer International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercer International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.