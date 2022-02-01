Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.55-$0.59 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.75. The company issued revenue guidance of $245-$255 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $280.06 million.Mercury Systems also updated its FY22 guidance to $2.51-$2.60 EPS.
Several brokerages have weighed in on MRCY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mercury Systems from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Mercury Systems in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a buy rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Mercury Systems in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued a sector perform rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $62.11.
Shares of Mercury Systems stock traded down $0.63 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 778,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 692,110. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 2.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.42, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.04. Mercury Systems has a 52 week low of $44.44 and a 52 week high of $79.45.
In other Mercury Systems news, CAO Michelle M. Mccarthy sold 1,506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.60, for a total transaction of $74,697.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Mercury Systems stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) by 11.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,034 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Mercury Systems were worth $384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.09% of the company’s stock.
About Mercury Systems
Mercury Systems, Inc is a global commercial technology company, which serves the aerospace and defense industry. It offers products through the following categories: Components, Modules and Sub-Assemblies, and Integrated Subsystems. The Components category refers to technology elements performing a single, discrete technological function, which when physically combined with other components may be used to create a module or sub-assembly.
