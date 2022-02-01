Merus Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.61) Per Share (NASDAQ:MRUS)

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Merus in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 26th. SVB Leerink analyst A. Berens anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.61) for the quarter. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Merus’ Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.60) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.70 EPS.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $13.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.53 million. Merus had a negative return on equity of 39.37% and a negative net margin of 185.10%.

MRUS has been the topic of several other research reports. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Merus from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Merus from $21.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Merus from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Merus from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.67.

MRUS stock opened at $24.61 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.73. Merus has a 1-year low of $16.14 and a 1-year high of $33.09. The company has a market capitalization of $955.16 million, a P/E ratio of -10.61 and a beta of 0.97.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Merus in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Merus by 15.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,299 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Merus by 3,238.6% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,779 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 7,546 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Merus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Merus in the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

About Merus

Merus NV is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its pipeline includes Biclonics for solid and hematological tumors. The company was founded by Ton Logtenberg and Hennie Hoogenboom on June 16, 2003 and is headquartered in Utrecht, the Netherlands.

