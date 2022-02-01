Metahero (HERO) One Day Volume Tops $5.79 Million

Metahero (CURRENCY:HERO) traded down 4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 1st. Metahero has a total market cap of $270.83 million and approximately $5.79 million worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Metahero coin can currently be purchased for $0.0531 or 0.00000138 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Metahero has traded 13.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Metahero Coin Profile

Metahero is a coin. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 coins and its circulating supply is 5,095,643,290 coins. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @Metahero_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Raise is a loan marketplace that connects individuals with investment opportunities primarily in emerging countries. Leveraging Blockchain technology, Raise is a transparent platform.Prior to the December 10th 2019 switch, Raise token was in use under the name “Hero” token.For more information regarding this switch, please visit https://raise.it/blog/the-raise-token-present-and-future”

Buying and Selling Metahero

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metahero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metahero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metahero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

