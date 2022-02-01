Meter Governance Price Tops $3.23 (MTRG)

Meter Governance (CURRENCY:MTRG) traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. In the last week, Meter Governance has traded up 5.5% against the US dollar. Meter Governance has a total market capitalization of $10.25 million and approximately $566,678.00 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Meter Governance coin can now be purchased for about $3.23 or 0.00008280 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

GoChain (GO) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Cellframe (CELL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002151 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000429 BTC.

Sin City Token (SIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000364 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Meter Governance Profile

Meter Governance (CRYPTO:MTRG) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 17th, 2020. Meter Governance’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,175,429 coins. Meter Governance’s official message board is medium.com/meter-io . Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @Meter_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Meter Governance is www.meter.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter uses an innovative economic and consensus design that separates currency creation (Proof of Work) with record keeping (Proof of Stake). Its value is supported by the price of 10 kWh of electricity, which is more stable in purchasing power than any fiat currency in the world. Meter is a DeFi infrastructure with a Built-in PoW based stablecoin. It strives to solve the following problems in decentralized finance:1. Lack of a crypto-native stablecoin without counterparty, oracle and regulatory risks.2. Slow performance and long confirmation times.3. Most current DeFi apps are built on Ethereum, which makes it difficult for non-Ethereum assets to develop DeFi applications. “

