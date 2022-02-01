Mid-Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSVB) Short Interest Down 30.8% in January

Mid-Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSVB) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decrease of 30.8% from the December 31st total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Mid-Southern Bancorp by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 9,643 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Mid-Southern Bancorp by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Mid-Southern Bancorp by 499,900.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 4,999 shares during the period. 25.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:MSVB remained flat at $$14.81 on Tuesday. 12 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,454. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.23 and a beta of 0.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.01 and a 200 day moving average of $15.20. Mid-Southern Bancorp has a twelve month low of $14.16 and a twelve month high of $16.59.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Mid-Southern Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.65%.

Mid-Southern Bancorp, Inc is the savings and loan holding company of Mid-Southern Savings Bank, which it originates one-to-four family residential real estate mortgage loans inclusion home equity lines of credit, commerical, multifamily real estate, and construction loans. It also offers commerical business and other consumer loans.

