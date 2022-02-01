Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO) Short Interest Up 37.0% in January

Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 192,500 shares, an increase of 37.0% from the December 31st total of 140,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 74,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Separately, New Street Research raised Millicom International Cellular from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.67.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TIGO. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Millicom International Cellular in the 2nd quarter valued at $129,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Millicom International Cellular by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,090 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Millicom International Cellular by 56.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,977 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in Millicom International Cellular during the 2nd quarter worth about $238,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Millicom International Cellular by 763,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,640 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 7,639 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TIGO opened at $26.87 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. Millicom International Cellular has a 1-year low of $25.22 and a 1-year high of $46.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.11 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.37.

About Millicom International Cellular

Millicom International Cellular SA engages in the cable and mobile services. It operates through the Latin America and Africa geographical segments. The Latin America segment includes the Guatemala and Honduras joint ventures. The Africa segment comprises of the operations in Tanzania. The company was founded on December 14, 1990 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

