Mitesco (OTCMKTS:MITI) vs. Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) Head to Head Analysis

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) and Mitesco (OTCMKTS:MITI) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Walker & Dunlop and Mitesco’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Walker & Dunlop $1.08 billion 3.91 $246.18 million $8.32 15.91 Mitesco N/A N/A -$2.86 million ($0.04) -4.50

Walker & Dunlop has higher revenue and earnings than Mitesco. Mitesco is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Walker & Dunlop, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Walker & Dunlop and Mitesco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Walker & Dunlop 22.44% 20.46% 6.19% Mitesco N/A -2,552.31% -175.86%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Walker & Dunlop and Mitesco, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Walker & Dunlop 0 0 5 0 3.00 Mitesco 0 0 0 0 N/A

Walker & Dunlop currently has a consensus price target of $135.80, suggesting a potential upside of 2.56%. Given Walker & Dunlop’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Walker & Dunlop is more favorable than Mitesco.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

72.2% of Walker & Dunlop shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Mitesco shares are held by institutional investors. 8.8% of Walker & Dunlop shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.3% of Mitesco shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Walker & Dunlop has a beta of 1.24, meaning that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mitesco has a beta of -1.45, meaning that its share price is 245% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Walker & Dunlop beats Mitesco on 12 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Walker & Dunlop Company Profile

Walker & Dunlop, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate and finance services. It focuses on multifamily lending, debt brokerage, and property sales. It also involves the delivery and servicing of loan products for its customers. The company was founded by Oliver Walker and Laird Dunlop in 1937 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Mitesco Company Profile

Mitesco, Inc. engages in the development, production, and sale of pharmaceuticals. It offers pharmaceutical formulations for both the human and veterinary market. The firm also focuses on the development of software applications in the healthcare arena, including telemedicine; and consideration of services offering using blockchain encryption technology for various aspects of the healthcare industry. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

