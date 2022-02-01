Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Purchases 1,300 Shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,590 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 11,066 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,782 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares in the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. boosted its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 290.1% in the 3rd quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 31,211 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 23,211 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. 96.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Robb A. Lemasters bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.99 per share, for a total transaction of $244,950.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.54, for a total transaction of $52,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE BWXT opened at $44.51 on Tuesday. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.58 and a twelve month high of $68.68. The stock has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $499.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.22 million. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 12.19% and a return on equity of 42.47%. BWX Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.46%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BWXT. Maxim Group boosted their price target on BWX Technologies from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on BWX Technologies from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of BWX Technologies from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BWX Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

About BWX Technologies

BWX Technologies, Inc engages in the supply and provision of nuclear components and products. It operates through the following business segments: Nuclear Operations Group, Nuclear Services Group and Nuclear Power Group. The Nuclear Operations Group segment focuses on the design and manufacture of equipment for nuclear applications.

