Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Purchases 9,200 Shares of Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 46,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,200 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Paramount Group were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Paramount Group by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc lifted its stake in shares of Paramount Group by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 15,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Paramount Group by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 15,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,144 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Paramount Group by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Paramount Group by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 236,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after acquiring an additional 3,272 shares during the last quarter. 53.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Paramount Group alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PGRE. Zacks Investment Research lowered Paramount Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Mizuho raised Paramount Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $11.00 to $10.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. TheStreet raised Paramount Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Paramount Group from $11.00 to $10.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paramount Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.29.

Shares of NYSE:PGRE opened at $8.69 on Tuesday. Paramount Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.79 and a 1 year high of $11.65. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of -51.12, a P/E/G ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 4.53 and a quick ratio of 4.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.71 and its 200 day moving average is $8.99.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. Paramount Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -164.71%.

About Paramount Group

Paramount Group, Inc is a real estate investment and management company. It owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops office properties in central business district submarkets of New York, District of Columbia and San Francisco. The company operates through the following geographical segments: New York, San Francisco and Washington.

Read More: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.