Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Raises Position in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 39.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Middleby were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in Middleby by 5.4% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 2,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Middleby by 42.9% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,916,000 after purchasing an additional 5,054 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Middleby by 25.6% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Middleby during the second quarter valued at about $1,706,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Middleby by 1.7% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MIDD opened at $185.20 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $188.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $183.54. The Middleby Co. has a 12-month low of $129.40 and a 12-month high of $200.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.90 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $817.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $826.44 million. Middleby had a net margin of 14.06% and a return on equity of 19.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Middleby Co. will post 7.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MIDD shares. Barclays raised their price target on Middleby from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Middleby from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Middleby from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $214.13.

In related news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.04, for a total value of $54,912.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Middleby Profile

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

