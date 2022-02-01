Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 7,000 Shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Element Solutions were worth $396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 13,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 11,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 145.9% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 22,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on ESI. CL King began coverage on Element Solutions in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Element Solutions from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Element Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.46.

Shares of Element Solutions stock opened at $22.44 on Tuesday. Element Solutions Inc has a 12-month low of $16.97 and a 12-month high of $26.92. The company has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of 24.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.63.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. This is a boost from Element Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.41%.

About Element Solutions

Element Solutions, Inc engages in the formulation of chemical solutions that enhance the performance of products people use every day. It operates through the following segments: Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment focuses on the research and formulation of specialty chemicals and materials for all types of electronics hardware, from complex printed circuit board designs to new interconnection materials.

