Mizuho Lowers Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) Price Target to $185.00

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) had its price target cut by Mizuho from $250.00 to $185.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on PCTY. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Paylocity from $270.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Paylocity to $244.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Cowen boosted their target price on Paylocity from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $326.00 target price on shares of Paylocity in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Paylocity from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $249.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Paylocity has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $271.16.

Get Paylocity alerts:

NASDAQ PCTY opened at $203.98 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $225.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $249.49. Paylocity has a 12-month low of $154.26 and a 12-month high of $314.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.10 and a beta of 1.31.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $181.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.97 million. Paylocity had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 13.10%. Paylocity’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Paylocity will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Paylocity news, COO Michael R. Haske sold 16,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.43, for a total value of $4,571,542.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 128,445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.58, for a total value of $35,653,763.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 144,932 shares of company stock valued at $40,243,519. 28.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCTY. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Paylocity by 315.2% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 735,262 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $206,167,000 after buying an additional 558,180 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Paylocity by 60.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,047,561 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $293,736,000 after acquiring an additional 394,456 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Paylocity by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,739,756 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,476,745,000 after buying an additional 220,060 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Paylocity by 379.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 131,122 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,767,000 after buying an additional 103,795 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Paylocity in the 3rd quarter worth $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

About Paylocity

Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solution. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded by Steve I. Sarowitz in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

Featured Article: Cyclical Stocks – What You Should Know

Receive News & Ratings for Paylocity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paylocity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.