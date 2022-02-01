Mizuho Upgrades Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) to Buy

Mizuho upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $90.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $87.00.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a neutral rating to a sell rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Consolidated Edison currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $78.10.

ED opened at $86.45 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $82.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Consolidated Edison has a one year low of $65.56 and a one year high of $86.55.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 7.24%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Consolidated Edison will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. This is a boost from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is currently 92.54%.

In related news, VP Yukari Saegusa sold 1,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total transaction of $116,732.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have purchased 65 shares of company stock worth $4,909 in the last quarter. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Emfo LLC grew its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 217.4% in the third quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.61% of the company’s stock.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc (O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc and Con Edison Transmission, Inc.

