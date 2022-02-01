MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) Given New $200.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) had its price objective lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on MKS Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a sector weight rating for the company. Citigroup raised shares of MKS Instruments from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of MKS Instruments in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on MKS Instruments from $285.00 to $225.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MKS Instruments has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $200.38.

NASDAQ:MKSI opened at $155.33 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.24. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a PE ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 1.43. MKS Instruments has a fifty-two week low of $138.70 and a fifty-two week high of $199.44.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.16. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 18.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.34 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that MKS Instruments will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MKS Instruments news, Director Gerard G. Colella sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.16, for a total transaction of $465,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.91, for a total value of $46,773.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in MKS Instruments by 0.5% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,079 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,423 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in MKS Instruments by 3.4% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,105 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 23,983 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,177,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC boosted its position in MKS Instruments by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 5,647 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems and process control solutions to measure, control, power, monitor, and analyze parameters of manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity for its customers. It operates through the following segments: Vacuum & Analysis, Light & Motion and Equipment & Solutions.

