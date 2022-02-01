Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Sold by Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,813 shares during the quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $2,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. increased its position in Moderna by 1.1% during the third quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 2,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Moderna by 4.7% during the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in Moderna by 5.8% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in Moderna by 13.6% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC increased its position in Moderna by 2.4% during the third quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 1,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 59.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Moderna alerts:

Shares of MRNA opened at $169.33 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $242.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $316.38. The stock has a market cap of $68.65 billion, a PE ratio of 10.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.23. Moderna, Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.34 and a 12 month high of $497.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $7.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.49 by ($1.79). The company had revenue of $4.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 121.61% and a net margin of 59.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3065.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.59) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.67, for a total value of $3,013,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $3,150,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 374,000 shares of company stock worth $96,510,230. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Moderna from $313.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Redburn Partners raised Moderna from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group assumed coverage on Moderna in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $221.00 price objective for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Moderna in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Moderna from $375.00 to $325.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Moderna has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $248.00.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Featured Article: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.