Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Buys 1,219 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,049 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares during the quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Camden National Bank grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,563 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 227,046 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $72,403,000 after buying an additional 22,633 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,765,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 126,277 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $40,268,000 after purchasing an additional 9,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 2,745 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.53% of the company’s stock.

In other Home Depot news, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total transaction of $5,713,319.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total transaction of $7,460,396.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $395.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Truist Financial raised shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $420.00 to $448.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $410.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $417.30.

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $366.98 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $393.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $360.75. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $246.59 and a twelve month high of $420.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $383.22 billion, a PE ratio of 24.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.98.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 786.90%. The firm had revenue of $36.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.12%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

