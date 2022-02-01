Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Has $3.33 Million Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,667 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 951 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DIS. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,335 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 100,512 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $17,004,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,642 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,661,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 27,231 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,607,000 after purchasing an additional 3,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,733 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $219.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $218.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $203.00 to $196.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.96.

In related news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 15,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total transaction of $2,324,926.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total transaction of $455,696.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,210 shares of company stock valued at $5,887,223. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $142.97 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $149.88 and a 200-day moving average of $166.11. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $129.26 and a 1-year high of $203.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $259.87 billion, a PE ratio of 131.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.19.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 2.96%. The firm had revenue of $18.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.20) EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

