Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Raises Position in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 74.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,246 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 4,358 shares during the quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $1,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in The Blackstone Group by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,344,478 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,821,923,000 after buying an additional 869,370 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in The Blackstone Group by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,477,273 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,989,163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691,281 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in The Blackstone Group by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,575,434 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,610,139,000 after purchasing an additional 491,113 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in The Blackstone Group by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,441,365 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,597,114,000 after purchasing an additional 121,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in The Blackstone Group by 112.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,683,567 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,426,362,000 after purchasing an additional 7,786,660 shares in the last quarter. 61.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Blackstone Group alerts:

The Blackstone Group stock opened at $131.97 on Tuesday. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.71 and a fifty-two week high of $149.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $127.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.70. The company has a market capitalization of $90.65 billion, a PE ratio of 16.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.35.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.34. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. This is an increase from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.56%.

In other The Blackstone Group news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.39, for a total value of $5,039,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone II sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $38,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,649,349 shares of company stock valued at $461,447,973 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $114.50 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Blackstone Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.40.

The Blackstone Group Company Profile

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

See Also: Dead Cat Bounce

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX).

Receive News & Ratings for The Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.