Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EDD) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EDD) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,800 shares, a growth of 113.3% from the December 31st total of 13,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 243,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,870 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 2,044 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $366,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund in the third quarter valued at $155,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 8.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 181,063 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after buying an additional 13,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 0.9% in the third quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 3,168,587 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $18,536,000 after buying an additional 29,441 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:EDD opened at $5.47 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.51. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund has a 1 year low of $5.33 and a 1 year high of $6.35.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th.

About Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The company’s primary objective is to seek a high level of current income. It also has a secondary investment objective of long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on January 25, 2007 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

