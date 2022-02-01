Morgan Stanley Raises Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Price Target to $449.00

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $448.00 to $449.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Mastercard from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Mastercard from $412.00 to $403.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays reduced their target price on Mastercard from $455.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a buy rating and a $448.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $426.24.

Get Mastercard alerts:

MA opened at $386.38 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $352.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $354.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $379.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.53, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.15. Mastercard has a one year low of $306.00 and a one year high of $401.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.14. Mastercard had a return on equity of 116.88% and a net margin of 45.50%. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Mastercard will post 8.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to buy up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.11%.

In related news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 15,310 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total value of $5,515,580.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael Miebach sold 10,670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $3,947,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 662,938 shares of company stock valued at $220,493,126. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 217.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 280.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 37,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 27,263 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 234.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 134 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 73.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

See Also: Beta

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.