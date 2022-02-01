Morgan Stanley Trims Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) Target Price to $77.00

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $122.00 to $77.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 22.91% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $114.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kodiak Sciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:KOD traded up $3.95 on Tuesday, reaching $62.65. 8,734 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 432,693. Kodiak Sciences has a 1-year low of $49.34 and a 1-year high of $171.21. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.43 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $79.74 and a 200-day moving average of $92.37.

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.16) by ($0.14). As a group, analysts expect that Kodiak Sciences will post -4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker purchased 362,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $57.72 per share, with a total value of $20,906,010.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider John A. Borgeson sold 876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.42, for a total transaction of $101,107.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 788,018 shares of company stock valued at $43,783,520 and have sold 21,726 shares valued at $1,846,531. 39.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KOD. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Kodiak Sciences in the first quarter worth $258,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Kodiak Sciences in the first quarter valued at $73,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Kodiak Sciences by 2.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 127,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,861,000 after buying an additional 3,379 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Kodiak Sciences by 2.2% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Kodiak Sciences by 8.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,193,000 after buying an additional 2,733 shares during the last quarter. 87.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kodiak Sciences

Kodiak Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of novel therapies for the treatment of retinal diseases. Its product pipeline includes KSI-301 for wet AMD; KSI-301 for diabetic eye disease; KSI-501 for DME and uveitis; KSI-201 for resistant wet AMD; and KSI-401 for dry AMD.

