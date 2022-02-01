Mplx (MPLX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 2nd. Analysts expect Mplx to post earnings of $0.74 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. Mplx had a return on equity of 24.02% and a net margin of 30.79%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Mplx to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Mplx stock opened at $32.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $33.47 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Mplx has a 12 month low of $23.06 and a 12 month high of $32.98.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be given a $0.705 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.59%. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.06%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Mplx from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Raymond James raised their target price on Mplx from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Barclays raised their target price on Mplx from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Mplx from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Mplx from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mplx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.13.

In other Mplx news, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 5,000 shares of Mplx stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total transaction of $156,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank M. Semple sold 27,000 shares of Mplx stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $864,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Mplx stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,089 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,738 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mplx were worth $685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mplx

MPLX LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets; and distribution fuels services. It operates through the Logistics and Storage (L&S), and Gathering and Processing (G&P) segments. The Logistics and Storage segment transports, stores, distributes, and markets crude oil, asphalt, refined petroleum products and water.

