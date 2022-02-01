Mueller Water Products (MWA) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. Mueller Water Products has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $295.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.21 million. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 6.34%. Mueller Water Products’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. On average, analysts expect Mueller Water Products to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

MWA stock opened at $12.85 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 28.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.36. Mueller Water Products has a 52-week low of $11.77 and a 52-week high of $17.37.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a $0.058 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Mueller Water Products’s payout ratio is presently 51.11%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer cut Mueller Water Products from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Mueller Water Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Boenning Scattergood cut Mueller Water Products from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MWA. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 9.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 791,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,415,000 after purchasing an additional 66,412 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 15.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 68,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 9,393 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 7.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 2,158 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 158.4% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 34,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 20,883 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Mueller Water Products in the third quarter valued at $243,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.43% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Water Products Company Profile

Mueller Water Products, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of products used in the transmission, distribution and measurement of water. It operates though the following segments: Infrastructure, and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment involves in the manufacture of valves for water and gas systems including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug and ball valves, and dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants.

