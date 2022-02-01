Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) Reaches New 52-Week High at $32.97

Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $32.97 and last traded at $32.45, with a volume of 106125 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $31.60.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MUR. MKM Partners increased their price target on Murphy Oil from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Murphy Oil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $29.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Murphy Oil from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Murphy Oil from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Murphy Oil from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.25.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.46 and a 200-day moving average of $25.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of -64.16 and a beta of 2.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.07). Murphy Oil had a positive return on equity of 4.82% and a negative net margin of 3.20%. The firm had revenue of $739.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.61 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 123.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Murphy Oil Co. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This is an increase from Murphy Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -100.00%.

In other Murphy Oil news, Director Elisabeth W. Keller sold 11,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.88, for a total value of $329,337.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas J. Mireles sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.45, for a total value of $99,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 36,795 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,278 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 108,681 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,714,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,895 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 80,258 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,004,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

Murphy Oil Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production and Corporate and Other segment. The Exploration and Production segment includes the United States, Canada, and all other countries. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on interest income, other gains and losses, interest expense, and unallocated overhead.

