Murphy USA (MUSA) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.36 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Murphy USA stock opened at $196.66 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $190.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. Murphy USA has a 12 month low of $121.00 and a 12 month high of $202.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 0.96.

In other news, SVP Terry P. Hatten sold 666 shares of Murphy USA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.52, for a total transaction of $119,560.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 7.86% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Murphy USA stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) by 137.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 312,836 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 180,904 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.21% of Murphy USA worth $41,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.27% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MUSA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Murphy USA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Murphy USA from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday.

Murphy USA, Inc engages in the motor fuel products and convenience merchandise through retail stores, namely Murphy USA and Murphy Express. It provides Walmart discount program which offers a cents-off per gallon purchased for fuel when using specific payment methods. The company was founded on March 1, 2013 and is headquartered in El Dorado, AR.

