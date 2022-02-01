My DeFi Pet Market Cap Hits $3.21 Million (DPET)

My DeFi Pet (CURRENCY:DPET) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 1st. One My DeFi Pet coin can currently be purchased for about $0.47 or 0.00001203 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, My DeFi Pet has traded 19.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. My DeFi Pet has a market cap of $3.21 million and approximately $855,753.00 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002574 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001603 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.70 or 0.00050684 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,767.98 or 0.07122341 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38,765.31 or 0.99747572 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.07 or 0.00051637 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.92 or 0.00053838 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00006833 BTC.

My DeFi Pet Profile

My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,878,202 coins. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @MyDeFiPet

My DeFi Pet Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as My DeFi Pet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire My DeFi Pet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase My DeFi Pet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

