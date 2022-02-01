MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.89.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Bank of America raised shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MYTE. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $211,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,937 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $282,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $329,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 65.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 5,724 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MYTE stock opened at $17.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has a 12 month low of $15.74 and a 12 month high of $35.57.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $186.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.43 million. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. had a negative net margin of 7.76% and a negative return on equity of 1.95%. Research analysts anticipate that MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Company Profile

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for the fashion consumers worldwide. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online operations and retail stores. It serves high income luxury consumers.

