MyWish (WISH) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $93.00

MyWish (CURRENCY:WISH) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 1st. Over the last seven days, MyWish has traded 16.2% higher against the dollar. One MyWish coin can currently be bought for about $0.0913 or 0.00000238 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MyWish has a total market cap of $871,139.13 and approximately $93.00 worth of MyWish was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

MyWish Coin Profile

MyWish (WISH) is a coin. It launched on October 20th, 2017. MyWish’s total supply is 9,546,651 coins. The Reddit community for MyWish is /r/mywish and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for MyWish is mywish.io . MyWish’s official Twitter account is @mywishplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for MyWish is medium.com/@VladimirTikhomirov

According to CryptoCompare, “MyWish intent to create a platform to improve the safety and convenience in the cryptosphere. The platform will allow to create and execute rules for distribution of funds using smart contracts and decentralized environment for calling them. Furthermore, within the platform will be possible to transfer crypto assets directly to the users' bank accounts. MyWish team will provide a mobile app and a website where anyone can create and manage a smart contract. MyWish token (WISH) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to enable the smart contracts creation. “

Buying and Selling MyWish

