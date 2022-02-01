Nam Tai Property (NYSE:NTP) versus Rafael (NYSE:RFL) Critical Comparison

Nam Tai Property (NYSE:NTP) and Rafael (NYSE:RFL) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Nam Tai Property alerts:

29.4% of Nam Tai Property shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.3% of Rafael shares are held by institutional investors. 37.9% of Nam Tai Property shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.9% of Rafael shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Nam Tai Property and Rafael, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nam Tai Property 0 0 0 0 N/A Rafael 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Nam Tai Property and Rafael’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nam Tai Property $71.21 million 4.95 $15.69 million $1.03 8.73 Rafael $3.97 million 21.59 -$24.54 million ($7.89) -0.52

Nam Tai Property has higher revenue and earnings than Rafael. Rafael is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nam Tai Property, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Nam Tai Property and Rafael’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nam Tai Property 32.50% 18.60% 7.03% Rafael -3,864.53% -50.36% -45.95%

Risk and Volatility

Nam Tai Property has a beta of 0.9, meaning that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rafael has a beta of 1.94, meaning that its stock price is 94% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Nam Tai Property beats Rafael on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Nam Tai Property Company Profile

Nam Tai Property, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the business of real estate development and operation. It focuses on the research and development of Nam Tai Inno Park Project in Guangming, Shenzhen, and Nam Tai Inno City Project in Gushu, Shenzhen. The company was founded by Ming Kown Koo in 1975 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

Rafael Company Profile

Rafael Holdings, Inc. owns interest in commercial real estate assets and clinical stage pharmaceutical companies. It operates through the Real Estate and Pharmaceuticals segments. The Real Estate segment refers to the real estate holdings. The Pharmaceuticals segment is comprised of debt interests and warrants in Rafael Pharmaceuticals and a majority equity interest in LipoMedix Pharmaceuticals. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Newark, NJ.

Receive News & Ratings for Nam Tai Property Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nam Tai Property and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.