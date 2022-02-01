Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NGVC) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 3rd. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage has set its FY 2022 guidance at $0.750-$0.870 EPS.Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage had a net margin of 1.95% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The business had revenue of $272.65 million during the quarter.

Shares of NGVC stock opened at $14.60 on Tuesday. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage has a 1 year low of $9.88 and a 1 year high of $18.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $330.60 million, a P/E ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 1.26.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is an increase from Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage’s payout ratio is presently 43.96%.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 167,387 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after acquiring an additional 11,715 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 112.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 92,297 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 48,901 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage in the 3rd quarter worth $920,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 175.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 73,243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 46,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 30,260 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter. 30.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Company Profile

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc engages in the retail of natural and organic groceries and dietary supplements. Its products include natural & organic food, dietary supplements, natural body care, household, and pet care products. The company was founded by Margaret Isely and Henry Philip Isely in 1955 and is headquartered in Lakewood, CO.

