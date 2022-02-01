nDivision Inc. (OTCMKTS:NDVN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

nDivision Inc. (OTCMKTS:NDVN) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a growth of 46.2% from the December 31st total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 71,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NDVN stock opened at $0.15 on Tuesday. nDivision has a one year low of $0.07 and a one year high of $1.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.32.

About nDivision

nDivision Inc provides autonomic managed services and end user help desk services to small businesses and enterprises. The company offers virtual engineer as a service, single pane-of-glass IT operation, integrated configuration management database, and pre-built automation services. It provides remote support for customer IT operations in 45 countries and across 6 continents.

