Neo Achieves Market Cap of $1.41 Billion (NEO)

Neo (CURRENCY:NEO) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. Neo has a total market cap of $1.41 billion and approximately $74.59 million worth of Neo was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Neo has traded 10.5% higher against the US dollar. One Neo coin can currently be bought for about $19.99 or 0.00051671 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Neo alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002586 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002584 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000464 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001618 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.71 or 0.00050955 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002583 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004269 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001123 BTC.

About Neo

NEO is a coin. Its genesis date was October 17th, 2016. Neo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,538,831 coins. The official website for Neo is neo.org . The Reddit community for Neo is /r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Neo’s official Twitter account is @NEO_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NEO is an open source project driven by community. It utilizes blockchain technology and digital identities to digitize assets and automate the management of digital assets using smart contracts. Using a distributed network, it aims to create a “Smart Economy”.NEO was founded in 2014 and open sourced on GitHub in June 2015. Its MainNet was released in October 2016. Its vision of a “smart economy” was set up along with the project rebranding in 2017. NEO represents ownership of the NEO platform and allows users to buy NEO (ANC) and to vote on protocol changes on the NEO blockchain. ANS are 100% premined and issued on the NEO's genesis block. “

Buying and Selling Neo

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Neo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Neo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Neo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.