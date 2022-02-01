NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) Shares Sold by Wasatch Advisors Inc.

Wasatch Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,607,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,596 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NeoPhotonics were worth $22,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NPTN. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of NeoPhotonics by 28.4% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,997,133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,392,000 after acquiring an additional 441,398 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in NeoPhotonics in the second quarter worth approximately $3,663,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of NeoPhotonics in the second quarter valued at $3,412,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of NeoPhotonics by 13.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,899,268 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,602,000 after buying an additional 332,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in NeoPhotonics during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,380,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson cut shares of NeoPhotonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. Craig Hallum cut shares of NeoPhotonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of NeoPhotonics from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. B. Riley lowered shares of NeoPhotonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Northland Securities cut shares of NeoPhotonics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.88.

Shares of NeoPhotonics stock opened at $15.36 on Tuesday. NeoPhotonics Co. has a 1 year low of $7.95 and a 1 year high of $16.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.24.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $83.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.88 million. NeoPhotonics had a negative return on equity of 21.90% and a negative net margin of 14.93%. NeoPhotonics’s revenue was down 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that NeoPhotonics Co. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Yuen Wupen sold 48,587 shares of NeoPhotonics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total transaction of $730,748.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Yanbing Li sold 38,842 shares of NeoPhotonics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total value of $595,447.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 376,078 shares of company stock worth $5,667,477. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

NeoPhotonics Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of hybrid photonic integrated optoelectronic modules and subsystems for bandwidth-intensive communications networks. Its product portfolio includes pluggable coherent modules, coherent-components, 100G/400G client transceivers, optical switching, high speed ICs, 100G / 400G laser devices and light engines, passive components, network monitoring and control, and 10G and low rate components.

