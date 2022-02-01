NEST Protocol Trading 19.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days (NEST)

NEST Protocol (CURRENCY:NEST) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. Over the last seven days, NEST Protocol has traded up 19.7% against the U.S. dollar. One NEST Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0126 or 0.00000033 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. NEST Protocol has a market cap of $25.17 million and $2.04 million worth of NEST Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002602 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00004233 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001115 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002600 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.09 or 0.00044428 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.58 or 0.00115893 BTC.

About NEST Protocol

NEST Protocol is a coin. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2020. NEST Protocol’s total supply is 9,978,035,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,005,474,261 coins. The official website for NEST Protocol is nestprotocol.org . NEST Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BruceYang_NEST . The official message board for NEST Protocol is medium.com/nest-consensus-labs

According to CryptoCompare, “NEST is a decentralized price oracle based on Ethereum. NEST DAPP is a decentralized smart contract interaction tool developed based on the NEST protocol. “

Buying and Selling NEST Protocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEST Protocol directly using U.S. dollars.

