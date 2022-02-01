NETGEAR (NTGR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 2nd. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
NETGEAR stock opened at $27.67 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.63. The firm has a market cap of $845.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 0.75. NETGEAR has a 52-week low of $25.29 and a 52-week high of $45.12.
NETGEAR declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 27th that permits the company to buyback 3,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the communications equipment provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.
NTGR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of NETGEAR from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of NETGEAR from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of NETGEAR from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NETGEAR from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, BWS Financial downgraded shares of NETGEAR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.25.
About NETGEAR
NETGEAR, Inc engages in the provision of Internet connected products to consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates through the following segments: Connected Home, and Small & Medium Business. The Connected Home segment focuses on consumers and consists of high-performance, dependable and easy-to-use WiFi Internet networking solutions such as WiFi mesh systems, routers, 4G/5G mobile products, smart devices such as Meural digital canvasses, and services offering consumers a range of parental controls and cyber security for their home networks.
