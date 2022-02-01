Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) Shares Sold by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,198 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 618 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Nevro were worth $604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nevro during the 2nd quarter worth $172,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Nevro during the 2nd quarter worth $212,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nevro by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nevro during the 2nd quarter worth $232,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Nevro during the 2nd quarter worth $234,000.

Shares of Nevro stock opened at $65.70 on Tuesday. Nevro Corp. has a one year low of $60.65 and a one year high of $183.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.06 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 5.97 and a current ratio of 7.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $84.56.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.01. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 24.68% and a negative net margin of 27.51%. The business had revenue of $93.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.29) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Nevro Corp. will post -3.2 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on NVRO. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Nevro from $115.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Nevro from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Nevro from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Nevro from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Nevro from $118.00 to $97.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nevro presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.08.

In other Nevro news, Director Elizabeth H. Weatherman purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $85.33 per share, with a total value of $1,706,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kevin C. Oboyle purchased 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $83.78 per share, with a total value of $201,072.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 24,400 shares of company stock valued at $2,109,772. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Nevro Corp. engages in the provision of medical devices. The firm focuses on providing products that improve the quality of life of patients suffering from debilitating chronic pain. It develops and commercializes senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

