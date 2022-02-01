NewEdge Wealth LLC Buys 1,705 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) by 122.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $520,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Airbnb in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Airbnb by 568.0% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. grew its position in shares of Airbnb by 145.5% during the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in shares of Airbnb by 34.5% during the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Airbnb by 96.2% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 31.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Airbnb stock opened at $153.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.93. The company has a market cap of $97.83 billion and a P/E ratio of -12.75. Airbnb, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.71 and a fifty-two week high of $219.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Airbnb had a negative net margin of 80.74% and a negative return on equity of 116.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on Airbnb from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $167.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Airbnb from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $215.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $174.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Airbnb has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.50.

In other news, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.95, for a total value of $39,990,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.36, for a total transaction of $6,454,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,192,873 shares of company stock valued at $217,433,400. Insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

