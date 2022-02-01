NewEdge Wealth LLC Increases Stock Holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 85.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,979 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $1,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DXCM. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in DexCom by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,830,424 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $781,591,000 after purchasing an additional 542,070 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of DexCom by 765.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 445,677 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $243,723,000 after acquiring an additional 394,204 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of DexCom in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $141,443,000. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of DexCom in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $140,009,000. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of DexCom by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 3,324,368 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,817,964,000 after acquiring an additional 287,092 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Steven Robert Pacelli sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.77, for a total value of $104,192.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard Alexander Collins sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $647.05, for a total value of $970,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,094 shares of company stock valued at $16,621,892 in the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of DXCM stock opened at $430.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a current ratio of 4.98. DexCom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $318.45 and a 1 year high of $659.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $512.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $533.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.72 billion, a PE ratio of 82.31 and a beta of 0.78.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DXCM. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on DexCom from $610.00 to $655.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James lowered their price target on DexCom from $618.00 to $538.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on DexCom from $500.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on DexCom from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on DexCom from $630.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DexCom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $583.75.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

