NewEdge Wealth LLC Invests $255,000 in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEY. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 2.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 112,375,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,320,553,000 after acquiring an additional 2,704,372 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 1.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 81,951,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,771,789,000 after acquiring an additional 867,038 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 1.9% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 71,317,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,472,705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322,539 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 4.0% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 33,333,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $720,761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 6.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,659,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $467,918,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446,896 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Brian L. Fishel sold 11,841 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.26, for a total transaction of $275,421.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Douglas M. Schosser sold 9,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total transaction of $220,526.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KEY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on KeyCorp from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Wedbush raised their price target on KeyCorp from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on KeyCorp from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Bank of America upgraded KeyCorp from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on KeyCorp from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.76.

Shares of KeyCorp stock opened at $25.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.33 billion, a PE ratio of 9.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79. KeyCorp has a 1 year low of $16.84 and a 1 year high of $27.17.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 33.32% and a return on equity of 15.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.66%.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. it provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

