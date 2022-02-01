NewEdge Wealth LLC Makes New $364,000 Investment in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 32,089.7% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,142,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,320,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132,592 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 105,380.1% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,119,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,906,000 after acquiring an additional 2,117,087 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,991,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,899,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345,871 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $479,619,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 17.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,014,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,973,136,000 after acquiring an additional 727,710 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $413.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $424.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $415.95. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $341.40 and a 12-month high of $441.26.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $6.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. This is an increase from Vanguard S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

