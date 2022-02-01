NewEdge Wealth LLC Purchases 214 Shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its position in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,943 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 214 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Chemed were worth $904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CHE. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Chemed by 177.9% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 162,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,770,000 after acquiring an additional 104,279 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chemed by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 72,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,903,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Chemed by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,383,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chemed by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 14,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,629,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chemed by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 219,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,092,000 after acquiring an additional 21,025 shares during the last quarter. 87.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $496.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st.

In related news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 3,000 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.54, for a total value of $1,501,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Donald E. Saunders sold 500 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $532.43, for a total transaction of $266,215.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,800 shares of company stock worth $1,919,425. 3.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE CHE opened at $468.91 on Tuesday. Chemed Co. has a 52-week low of $403.00 and a 52-week high of $539.87. The company has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $496.09 and a 200-day moving average of $477.84.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Chemed’s payout ratio is presently 7.57%.

Chemed Profile

Chemed Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare and maintenance services. It operates through the VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. The VITAS segment offers hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.

