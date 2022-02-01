NewEdge Wealth LLC Takes Position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new stake in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,212 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAP. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SAP in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,555,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SAP by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 468,097 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $65,749,000 after purchasing an additional 59,366 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of SAP by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,142 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of SAP by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 137,318 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,932 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in SAP by 70.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 160,460 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $22,919,000 after buying an additional 66,431 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SAP. UBS Group upgraded SAP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Cowen lowered their price objective on SAP from $145.00 to $136.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer cut SAP from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on SAP from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SAP currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.29.

NYSE:SAP opened at $125.21 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $149.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.11. SAP SE has a 12 month low of $119.04 and a 12 month high of $151.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $135.60 and its 200 day moving average is $141.05.

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Services; Intelligent Spend Group; and Qualtrics. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes software licenses, cloud subscriptions, and related services.

