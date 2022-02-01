NewRiver REIT (LON:NRR) Earns “Equal Weight” Rating from Barclays

NewRiver REIT (LON:NRR)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 80 ($1.08) price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 15.16% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on NRR. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 130 ($1.75) price objective on shares of NewRiver REIT in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of NewRiver REIT in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

Shares of NewRiver REIT stock opened at GBX 94.30 ($1.27) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of £291.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.67. NewRiver REIT has a fifty-two week low of GBX 70 ($0.94) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 109.20 ($1.47). The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 89.29.

In related news, insider Will Hobman acquired 17,576 shares of NewRiver REIT stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 85 ($1.14) per share, for a total transaction of £14,939.60 ($20,085.51).

NewRiver REIT plc (Â’NewRiver') is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust specialising in buying, managing and developing essential retail and leisure assets throughout the UK. Our Â£1.1 billion portfolio covers 9 million sq ft and comprises 33 community shopping centres, 24 conveniently located retail parks and 700 community pubs.

