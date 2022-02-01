Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Shares Acquired by C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its position in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) by 25.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,743 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 143.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 876,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,641,000 after purchasing an additional 515,989 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 32.5% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 939,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,739,000 after buying an additional 230,096 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in Nexstar Media Group in the second quarter valued at about $31,359,000. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 18.2% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,205,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,160,000 after purchasing an additional 185,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Nexstar Media Group by 42.1% during the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 485,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,770,000 after acquiring an additional 143,892 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NXST shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $173.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Nexstar Media Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.60.

NASDAQ NXST opened at $165.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.04. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $113.87 and a 12 month high of $171.61. The company has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.68.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $4.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.82 by $0.23. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 19.56% and a return on equity of 36.00%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.08 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 17.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This is an increase from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is presently 13.46%.

In other news, CEO Perry A. Sook sold 23,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.13, for a total value of $3,930,003.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Perry A. Sook sold 49,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.60, for a total transaction of $8,376,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 506,757 shares of company stock worth $86,346,889 over the last ninety days. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

