NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $497.55 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) will announce $497.55 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for NICE’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $493.59 million and the highest estimate coming in at $505.50 million. NICE reported sales of $438.41 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NICE will report full-year sales of $1.91 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.90 billion to $1.92 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.05 billion to $2.15 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow NICE.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $494.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.93 million. NICE had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 10.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NICE. Morgan Stanley lowered NICE from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $315.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NICE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on NICE from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Citigroup lifted their price target on NICE from $328.00 to $364.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on NICE from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NICE presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.00.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NICE in the fourth quarter worth about $1,288,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of NICE during the 4th quarter worth about $417,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of NICE by 58.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,409 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of NICE during the 4th quarter worth about $299,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of NICE by 289.5% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,260 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 2,423 shares during the last quarter. 64.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NICE stock traded up $1.22 on Thursday, reaching $257.28. 7,394 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 264,596. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $282.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $282.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. NICE has a fifty-two week low of $211.25 and a fifty-two week high of $319.88.

NICE Ltd. engages in the provision of enterprise software solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Customer Interactions Solutions, Security Solutions, and Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions. The Customer Interactions Solutions segment provides suites such as compliance and risk, workforce optimization, operational efficiency, customer experience, and sales and retention.

