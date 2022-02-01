Nickel Mines Limited (OTCMKTS:NICMF) Short Interest Up 72.8% in January

Nickel Mines Limited (OTCMKTS:NICMF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 808,000 shares, an increase of 72.8% from the December 31st total of 467,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 20.9 days.

Nickel Mines stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,260. Nickel Mines has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $2.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.84.

Get Nickel Mines alerts:

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Nickel Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd.

Nickel Mines Limited produces and sells nickel pig iron used in the production of stainless steel. It holds an 80% interest in the Hengjaya Mineralindo Nickel Mine that covers an area of 5,983 hectares located in the Morowali Regency of Central Sulawesi, Indonesia. It also holds 80% interest in Ranger Nickel project.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for Nickel Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nickel Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.