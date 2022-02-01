Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) Shares Bought by Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) by 113.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,848 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,079 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NIO were worth $743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in NIO by 5.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,624,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,195,693,000 after purchasing an additional 3,187,731 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in NIO by 3.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,324,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,464,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433,633 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of NIO by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,868,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,376,212,000 after acquiring an additional 384,556 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of NIO by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 9,371,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,905,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011,371 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis increased its holdings in shares of NIO by 114.7% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 7,778,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,800,000 after acquiring an additional 4,155,249 shares during the period. 29.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NIO alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NIO. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of NIO from $53.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. 86 Research raised shares of NIO from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of NIO from $70.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of NIO in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NIO presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.73.

NYSE NIO opened at $24.51 on Tuesday. Nio Inc – has a fifty-two week low of $19.31 and a fifty-two week high of $64.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.04.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NIO had a negative net margin of 29.97% and a negative return on equity of 37.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nio Inc – will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIO Company Profile

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

Recommended Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO).

Receive News & Ratings for NIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.