Northern Star Investment Corp. II (NYSE:NSTB) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Northern Star Investment Corp. II (NYSE:NSTB) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 106,600 shares, a drop of 35.8% from the December 31st total of 166,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 347,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NSTB. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Northern Star Investment Corp. II in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,494,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Northern Star Investment Corp. II in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,441,000. Maven Securities LTD lifted its position in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. II by 75.9% during the second quarter. Maven Securities LTD now owns 361,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,606,000 after acquiring an additional 156,049 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. II by 104.0% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 309,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,078,000 after acquiring an additional 157,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. II by 282.9% in the third quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 670,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,654,000 after purchasing an additional 495,029 shares during the period. 98.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NSTB traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,992. Northern Star Investment Corp. II has a one year low of $9.38 and a one year high of $11.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.73.

Northern Star Investment Corp. II is a blank check company. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

